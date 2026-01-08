Summer vacation planning at the annual Atlanta Boat Show

The Brief It's opening day for the 2026 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show in partnership with Progressive, which runs daily through Sunday, January 11th. The event features more than 400 boats all under one roof, allowing visitors to compare and talk one-on-one with dealers. There's also a long list of hands-on educational sessions, family-friendly activities, and displays which showcase the latest boating technology innovations.



We're still several months away from the official start of summer — but there's no harm in getting an early start on the vacation planning.

That's why this morning, Good Day Atlanta spent a few hours at the Georgia World Congress Center, checking out the gorgeous, gleaming boats that will soon fill Georgia's lakes and waterways!

Today is opening day for the 2026 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show in partnership with Progressive, which runs daily through Sunday, Jan. 11, at the downtown Atlanta venue's Hall B. The annual event — a tradition for local families for more than 60 years — is essentially a celebration of the boating industry, and an easy way for future owners to check out a wide range of boats and personal watercraft all under one roof. Experts say it's a great place to "comparison shop" -- in other words, checking out various boats side-by-side and speaking with dealers before making any decisions. This year's theme is "Launching Point," which organizers say highlights the show's entry point for people new to the world of boating.

Of course, the Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show features more than just boats for sale; the event also includes hands-on educational sessions, family-friendly activities (like the Kids' Zone and simulators), and displays which showcase the latest boating technology innovations.

Hours for this year's show are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and tomorrow, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $17 for adults and children over the age of 12 at the door. The Georgia World Congress Center Hall B is located at 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard Northwest.

For more information on the 2026 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive first look inside!