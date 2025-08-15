Summer Movie Experience turns 'Atlanta’s Backyard' into open-air theater

The Brief The Home Depot Backyard will host its Summer Movie Experience next Saturday, Aug. 23, with an event organizers call CreATL Arts Fest. Scheduled for 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the event is described as a celebration of the many art forms that make Atlanta such an exciting creative destination. The event, which is free and open to the public, ends with the screening of a movie on the lawn.



Watching a movie in the theater or in your living room is great. But watching a movie under the stars and in the shadow of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium? Now that’s a cinematic experience worth staying up late for!

The Home Depot Backyard will host its Summer Movie Experience next Saturday, Aug. 23, with an event organizers call CreATL Arts Fest. Scheduled for 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the event is described as a celebration of the many art forms that make Atlanta such an exciting creative destination — meaning attendees can expect interactive experiences, live performances, and a Vendor Village filled with handmade local goods. The evening ends, of course, with a movie on the lawn — oh, and did we mention it’s free and open to the public?

And just a day before CreATL Arts Fest – on Friday the 22nd – the Backyard will host the RICE On The Yard Celebration, in honor of National Black Business Month. The event is organized by the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), and will feature food trucks, a live DJ, and the opportunity to shop from local small businesses.

For more information on both events, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out in Atlanta’s Backyard!