Rise in temperatures means rise in crime, expert says

Heading into the summer months, experts say there's a link between violent crimes and temperatures starting to rise.

For some, it's simply about access with more people out and about and children out of school.

"The hotter the temperatures, the more opportunities there are for violent crimes. There's more people on the street at this time, we have barbeques going on, there's holidays going on," marriage and family therapist Dr. Janay Holland said.

"Crime, usually, what we've noticed a lot of is that it's happening for those 28 and under...there's no structure. All the resources I had while in school, I may not have those at home, so I'm going to go and take them," she added.

Hollard also said it can be harder to think clearer when it's hotter.

"It sounds really simplistic to say, ‘OK, you're too hot to kind of think through things,’ but yeah sometimes it is that," she explained.

"I'm already agitated, I may be dehydrated, I’m irritable. It's easier to go ahead and solve this immediately than trying to work through it," she added.

Social media can also play a role impacting mental health during the summer months.

"Wow, this family is going on vacation for two weeks, I can't even afford dinner tomorrow, that's not fair, I want that," Holland explained.

However, there are ways to keep tensions cool. Holland said staying hydrated and maintaining a support system for both children and adults is key.

"Parents reaching out to those friends setting up those activities where it's like hey let's get a group of the kids and let's all go together," Holland said.

"But also, when you feel agitated and irritated, check in letting someone know, ‘Hey, I'm not comfortable here. I'm not in a comfortable setting.’ Being able to do that safely can really keep down a lot of aggravation," she added.