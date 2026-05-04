Summer 'elevates' guest experience at Georgia Aquarium

The Brief Georgia Aquarium is set to debut a new Canopy Walk and Treehouse playscape in the Georgia Aquarium River Scout gallery on Memorial Day Weekend. This summer also marks the return of fan-favorite event Glow Nights, an evening experience that celebrates the phenomenon of ocean bioluminescence. This morning, we also got a rare chance to get up close and personal with a giant Pacific octopus, in honor of the upcoming Netflix film "Remarkably Bright Creatures."



You thought the views around Georgia Aquarium were stunning before? Just wait until you see how it all looks from above!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive first look at the new Canopy Walk and Treehouse playscape in the Georgia Aquarium River Scout gallery, which is set to open Memorial Day Weekend. The Canopy Walk and Treehouse are part of the second phase of River Scout Gallery Renovations, which also include an expanded habitat for the Asian Small-Clawed Otters and new signage and lighting. Aquarium staffers say the renovations are meant to "elevate" both the guest experience and animal care provided by Georgia Aquarium — and, of course, the "elevation" is literal when it comes to the Canopy Walk and Treehouse!

This summer also marks the return of a fan-favorite from last year: Glow Nights! Glow Nights is a unique summer experience during which Georgia Aquarium transforms into a colorful and glowing playground every evening, giving guests a chance to enjoy live entertainment (including acrobats and special characters) and learn more about the incredible phenomenon of ocean bioluminescence. Glow Nights returns on Friday, May 29 — but we got a special sneak peek this morning!

And finally, in honor of the upcoming Netflix film "Remarkably Bright Creatures," we got a rare chance to experience a feeding and training session for a giant Pacific octopus! The film stars Academy Award winner Sally Field as a woman bonding with a giant Pacific octopus — and experts at Georgia Aquarium say in real life, the species is an incredibly intelligent one with a well-developed brain, incredible vision, and a sensitive sense of taste in its suckers.

As you can tell, it was a busy morning for us at Georgia Aquarium — so, click the video player to check it out. And click here for more information on visiting the popular downtown Atlanta attraction!