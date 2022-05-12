Police: Duo steal over $30K in jewelry from Sugarloaf Mills Mall stores

article

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help finding two men wanted for reportedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from multiple stores at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall.

Officials say on April 27, 28-year-old Mario Lee Pittman and 28-year-old Jason Adam Warren visited the Jewelry Box Outlet at the mall and asked to try on two diamond and gold bracelets. Once they got them in their hands, police say the duo took off from the store on foot.

Three days later, investigators say Pittman and Warren went to the Status Jewels kiosk at the mall and asked to see another bracelet. When the employee put it on Warren, officials say they two once again ran off into the parking lot.

In total, the cost of the three bracelets is estimated to be worth over $30,000.

Investigators believe Pittman and Warren drive a black BMW SUV with the Georgia tag CMI1394.

If you have any information about where the two suspects could be, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).