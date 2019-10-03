Subway singer meets LAPD officer who shot viral video of her

Emily Zamourka’s voice has captured the hearts of millions.

She was spotted last week at the Metro Purple line station in Koretown singing opera. An LAPD officer noticed her talent and started filming her. That video has since gone viral with nearly a million views.

“I never knew that people would be so kind and compassionate towards me. I didn’t even know that someone was filming that,” Emily told us during an interview.

“It’s like my future and all my dreams are coming true now and this is going to happen, I will be the happiest woman in the world,” she added.

Related: Mysterious woman in Koreatown subway station woos social media with 'angelic voice'

Her story has come full circle. On Wednesday night Emily met the LAPD officer who shot the video.

The police department tweeted out a video of the emotional reunion saying “We saw with our brains, but we listened with our hearts. Her voice continues to captivate our city, and as the offers for help pour in, we asked: “Emily, what can we do for you?” Her answer: “I want to thank Officer Frazier for taking the video.” Her wish was granted tonight.”

Advertisement



According to TMZ Grammy nominated producer Joel Diamond is offering her a recording contract. Diamond has produced 12 albums for singer Engelbert Humperdinck.

A GoFundMe page for Emily has raised over $60,000, the money will help buy her a new violin and find housing.

