Acworth man shot by Powder Springs police during mental health call

The Brief Powder Springs police responded to a mental health crisis call Tuesday night on New Macland Road. Authorities say the man pulled out a gun during the encounter and was shot by police. The man later died at a hospital, and the GBI is investigating the shooting.



Police in Powder Springs shot and killed a man Tuesday night after authorities say he produced a weapon during a response to a mental health crisis call.

What we know:

According to the Powder Springs Police Department, officers were called around 9 p.m. to a grocery store parking lot in the 3700 block of New Macland Road regarding a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officers arrived and made contact with a man. Preliminary information indicates that about 10 p.m., the man produced a handgun during the encounter. Officers then fired their guns, striking the man multiple times.

Officers at the scene immediately rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. The individual was taken to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later identified the man as 34-year-old Gustavo Guimaraes from Acworth.

Police said no officers were injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

It is not known how many officers fired their weapons.

What they're saying:

The Powder Springs Police Department said it extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and is thankful that no officers or members of the public were injured.

What's next:

The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, which is standard procedure when police are involved in a fatal shooting.