‘Roof full of drugs': DEA agents seize $25M in meth from tractor trailer in Troup County

The Brief DEA agents seized more than 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the ceiling of a tractor-trailer in Troup County. Investigators said the confiscated drugs have an estimated street value of $25 million and are linked to major Mexican cartels. A 62-year-old man was booked into jail on a drug trafficking charge.



A 62-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after DEA agents discovered more than half a ton of methamphetamine concealed inside the roof of a tractor-trailer in Troup County.

Tractor trailer used to conceal drugs

What they're saying:

Federal investigators say they intercepted the shipment following a tip about a tractor-trailer traveling from the Texas-Mexico border toward the interior of the United States. When agents performed a traffic stop in Troup County, they found a trailer that appeared to be empty.

"Based on additional inspection by DEA agents and investigators, they determined that there was a concealed compartment or a hidden compartment in the ceiling and/or roof of the trailer," said Michael Mayer, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA's Atlanta Division. "Investigators were surprised to find the entire roof full of drugs."

Investigators say agents pulled out more than 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine from the tractor-trailer. The DEA said the drugs have an estimated street value of about $25 million.

"More frequently, we see the drugs are concealed underneath legitimate loads of goods, or it could be impregnated into the actual goods hidden in things," Mayer said. 'In this particular case, the trailer itself was the concealment device."

The driver, identified by the DEA as 62-year-old Peguy Daniel Auguste, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Troup County Jail records indicate he was booked last Wednesday and granted a $10,000 bond.

$25M in meth seized

By the numbers:

1,100+: Total pounds of methamphetamine seized from the trailer.

$25 Million: The estimated street value of the drugs.

18 to 44: The age range of Americans most heavily affected by synthetic drugs, according to the DEA.

$10,000: The bond amount granted to the suspect following his arrest.

Where did the meth originate?

Big picture view:

The DEA reports that synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl are frequently traced back to two major organizations: the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

"When you take the profit out of it by seizing this, their inability to sell these so they don't get the profits, we deny that revenue to them," Mayer said. "That's a huge hit to the cartels, and I think that's a success story."

"I think when you look at the cost of these drugs and getting the drugs off the street, it's important to remember how a generation of Americans, 18 to 44 are affected by these drugs right now," Mayer added.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ DEA agents display a portion of the 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at $25 million, seized from a hidden compartment in a tractor-trailer during a major drug trafficking investigation in Troup County on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

‘Mr. Auguste is presumed innocent’

The other side:

A spokesperson for the Georgia Public Defender Council released the following statement on Auguste's arrest:

"The GPDC Coweta Judicial Circuit office represents Peguy Daniel Auguste in connection with his arrest in Troup County. He remains in custody awaiting a court hearing next week.

"We recognize the community’s concern, but remind the public that at this stage of the case Mr. Auguste is presumed innocent. We will review the evidence and address it in court, not in the press. We ask the public to avoid speculation while the legal process unfolds."

More charges possible

What's next:

The DEA says it is currently looking to file additional charges against Auguste as the investigation continues.