Students, parents outraged after Atlanta apartment postponed move-in on short notice

Students and parents are outraged in Atlanta after they discovered Tuesday they would not be able to move into their new apartments the night before their leases were set to begin.

A message from Westmar Student Lofts told future tenants they would not be able to move into apartments on their original date after an apartment staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Several people standing outside of Westmar Student Lofts near the Georgia Tech campus on Wednesday told FOX 5 Atlanta they were notified after business hours on Tuesday night.

Tenants at Westmar student lofts found out they'd be unable to move in fewer than 24 hours before their scheduled date. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Students and their parents had ventured in from out of town, some as far as California, to settle into the lofts.

One parent of the student planning to move into the apartment said they had already paid for two months' rent and administrative fees.

"I just feel like the incompetency of Westmar and the insensitivity is appalling," parent Latasha Smith said.

The company apparently contacted some tenants directly. One tenant said the call was to notify them of the change in move-in date, not to answer specific questions.

Some were determined to get keys to their apartments on Wednesday.

Zana Bashier tends to boxes outsdie Westmar Student Lofts on Wednesday in Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"It's very unprofessional, we've already paid a month's rent … it's a breach of contract," parent Donna Bashier said.

Leasing office employees had no comment when approached by FOX 5 Atlanta. At last check, the company told tenants they all will be able to move in by the weekend.

