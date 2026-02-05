Students injured at Heards Ferry Elementary after playground attack

The Brief A former student reportedly returned to the Heards Ferry campus and attacked students and a staff member on the playground. Several children and one staffer were treated for minor injuries and evaluated by medics. The school is providing extra counseling on Thursday while police work to determine potential charges.



Authorities are investigating an assault at Heards Ferry Elementary School on Powers Ferry Road in Sandy Springs after a former student entered the campus playground Wednesday morning and attacked several students and a staff member.

What we know:

The individual, identified by the district as a middle-school-aged former student of the school, was quickly apprehended by Fulton County Schools police and detained. District officials confirmed that the minor’s parent was brought in following the incident.

According to a statement from Fulton County Schools, the victims sustained minor injuries and underwent medical evaluations on-site. While a full investigation is underway, officials stated they have not yet determined what charges will be filed.

In a letter to the community, Heards Ferry administration noted that fourth-grade classes met with counselors on Wednesday to process the event. The school’s "Care Team" is scheduled to be on campus Thursday to provide ongoing mental health support for students and families.

"We know that situations like this can be difficult for students and families," the school principal wrote, adding that resources have been provided to parents to help guide conversations with children at home.