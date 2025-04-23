Expand / Collapse search

Student hospitalized after fight at Maynard Jackson High School

Published  April 23, 2025 4:49pm EDT
Maynard Jackson High School (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Two students were involved in a fight at Maynard Jackson High School, linked to an ongoing community dispute.
    • School officials are conducting a full investigation and promise disciplinary actions against all students involved.
    • The names of the students and the condition of the hospitalized student have not been released, and it is unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

ATLANTA - A high school student in Atlanta was rushed to an area hospital Wednesday morning after a dispute on campus, school officials said.

What we know:

According to Atlanta Public Schools, two students were fighting at Maynard Jackson High School stemming from a reported ongoing dispute in the community. School officials pledge to bring disciplinary actions against all the students involved in the altercation.

What they're saying:

"All students involved with this incident will be disciplined per the Atlanta Public Schools/Atlanta Board of Education student code of conduct. School administrators and Atlanta Public Schools Police are conducting a full investigation to determine if any criminal charges are warranted," wrote APS spokesperson Seth Coleman. "The safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority at Maynard Jackson and in all Atlanta Public Schools."

What we don't know:

It is not clear if the students will face criminal charges. The names of the students have not been released. The condition of the hospitalized student is not known.

The Source: The Atlanta Public Schools provided the details and statement about this incident.

