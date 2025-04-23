Student hospitalized after fight at Maynard Jackson High School

article

The Brief Two students were involved in a fight at Maynard Jackson High School, linked to an ongoing community dispute. School officials are conducting a full investigation and promise disciplinary actions against all students involved. The names of the students and the condition of the hospitalized student have not been released, and it is unclear if criminal charges will be filed.



A high school student in Atlanta was rushed to an area hospital Wednesday morning after a dispute on campus, school officials said.

What we know:

According to Atlanta Public Schools, two students were fighting at Maynard Jackson High School stemming from a reported ongoing dispute in the community. School officials pledge to bring disciplinary actions against all the students involved in the altercation.

What they're saying:

"All students involved with this incident will be disciplined per the Atlanta Public Schools/Atlanta Board of Education student code of conduct. School administrators and Atlanta Public Schools Police are conducting a full investigation to determine if any criminal charges are warranted," wrote APS spokesperson Seth Coleman. "The safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority at Maynard Jackson and in all Atlanta Public Schools."

What we don't know:

It is not clear if the students will face criminal charges. The names of the students have not been released. The condition of the hospitalized student is not known.