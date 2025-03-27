Gwinnett student arrested for inappropriate photos/video in girls' restroom

article

The Brief A now-former GSMST student has been arrested and charged after allegedly taking an inappropriate photos and/or videos of students in a girls’ restroom. The school took immediate action by involving law enforcement, issuing disciplinary measures, and confirming the student is no longer enrolled. Officials praised a student’s report of the incident and emphasized GSMST’s ongoing commitment to safety through monitoring protocols and anonymous reporting tools.



A now-former student at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology has been arrested and is facing felony criminal charges after allegedly taking inappropriate photos and/or videos of other students in a girls’ restroom, school officials confirmed.

What we know:

According to the arrest warrant for Hongming Mo, it is believed that Mo knowingly and unlawfully went into a girls' bathroom at the school on at least 13 different occasions starting in October 2024.

According to a letter sent to parents from GSMST Principal Logan Malm, the school acted swiftly once the alleged behavior was reported. School officials immediately contacted the school resource officer, imposed disciplinary action, and began cooperating with law enforcement. The individual is no longer enrolled at the school, according to the principal.

"This type of behavior is both a violation of our student conduct code and against the law, and it will never be tolerated at GSMST," Malm said in a message to families.

The principal said that while the situation is "deeply concerning," Malm also emphasized that it also underscores the effectiveness of the school’s safety and security measures. Staff members regularly monitor hallways and conduct bathroom checks, and the school has promoted a "See Something, Say Something" culture.

The principal credited a vigilant student for reporting the incident, which helped ensure a prompt response by school police and administrators.

Full letter below:

Dear GSMST Families,

I want to take a moment to address a recent situation and reassure you that the safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority. I felt it was important that you heard the details directly from me, rather than through media reports.

A now-former GSMST student has been arrested and is facing felony criminal charges for entering a girls’ restroom and taking an inappropriate photo of a student. As soon as our team became aware of this alleged behavior, we immediately contacted our school resource officer, issued swift disciplinary consequences, and worked closely with law enforcement. To be clear, the individual is no longer a GSMST student. The type of behavior the former student is accused of is both a violation of our student conduct code and against the law, and it will never betolerated at GSMST.

While this situation is deeply concerning, it also highlights the effectiveness of our safety and security protocols. Our administrators and teachers routinely monitor hallways and conduct bathroom sweeps to ensure a safe learning environment. Additionally, our school community has embraced a "See Something, Say Something" culture, which played a critical role in bringing this matter to light. Thanks to the vigilance of a student who reported the incident, and the swift response of our school police and administrators, we were able to address the situationpromptly.

We understand that news like this can be unsettling, and we encourage you to talk with your child about the importance of personal safety and always reporting concerns to a trusted adult in the building.As a reminder, you can report your concerns anonymously through "GCPS Tips," our mobile app, or through a desktop or laptop web browser at P3Campus.com/5105. Apple users can download GCPS Tips via the "App Store." Android users can find it in "Google Play." You can also share anonymous concerns by texting 738477.

If you have any questions or need support, please do not hesitate to reach out to our school administration or counseling team.Thank you for your partnership in keeping GSMST a safe place for all students.

Logan Malm, Principal

What's next:

Parents and students are encouraged to continue reporting concerns and can do so anonymously through the GCPS Tips app, available on Apple and Android devices, or online at P3Campus.com/5105. Reports can also be submitted via text to 738477.

Malm encouraged families to speak with their children about personal safety and the importance of reporting suspicious behavior to trusted adults. School counselors and administrators are available to provide support or answer any questions.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not known what the former student did with the photos and/or videos of the students that he obtained. It is also unknown when he will appear in court. FOX 5 Atlanta is attempting to secure the mug shot for the accused and obtain additional information. Check back for updates. This is a developing story.