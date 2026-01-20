Student demonstrators stage walkout, protesting ICE raids

The Brief Students staged walkouts across the country to protest the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies. Students from a dozen Georgia colleges and high schools rallied one year after President Donald Trump began his second term. Hundreds of protestors packed Hurt Park on Georgia State University's campus in downtown Atlanta.



Hundreds of protesters packed Hurt Park in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday to speak out against the Trump administration’s controversial immigration-enforcement policies.

What we know:

The protests come after high-profile run-ins between U.S. citizens and ICE agents. This weekend, ICE arrested a U.S. citizen at gunpoint at his home in Minnesota.

Agents led him onto the streets in his shorts in sub-freezing conditions. This happened nearly two weeks after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis. ICE claimed the agent fired in self-defense.

Demonstrators briefly marched around GSU. The protests were impassioned but peaceful.

What they're saying:

"ICE raids are not justified. They’re not peaceful whatsoever," said Zana Sal, a protester. "The people have had enough of what’s been going on."



"We want change. We want the dignity of people to be recognized, that’s what the struggle is for, it’s for dignity," said a protester who identified himself as Samuel C.



The demonstrators rallied one year into President Trump's second term in office.

The President defended his policies, saying ICE agents are arresting criminals.

"All ICE wants to do is get them out of our country, bring them into prisons and jails and mental institutions from where they came. That's all they want to do. They're patriots," President Trump said.