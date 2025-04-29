Student facing charges after pepper spray incident at Atlanta high school

article

An Atlanta high school student faces criminal charges after officials say they deployed pepper spray in one of their school's buildings on Monday.

Officials say the situation led to the evacuation of D.M. Therrell High School out of caution for a short period of time.

What we know:

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said that multiple students were exposed to the spray's fumes and were treated on-site by Atlanta Fire and Rescue. They are all expected to recover quickly.

The offending student, who officials did not name, is also facing administrative charges under the Atlanta Public Schools/Atlanta Board of Education code of conduct.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led up to the incident or what charges the student may be facing.

What they're saying:

"The safety and wellbeing of students and employees will always be a top priority for Atlanta Public Schools," the school district spokesperson said.