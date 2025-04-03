Student caught with gun in bookbag at Midtown High School

article

A student was arrested Thursday morning after attempting to bring a weapon into Midtown High School, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

The school’s weapon detection system flagged the student’s bookbag as they entered the building, prompting a search by school staff, who discovered the weapon.

The student was immediately taken into custody and removed from campus.

School officials say the student will face criminal charges and disciplinary action in accordance with Atlanta Public Schools and Atlanta Board of Education policy.