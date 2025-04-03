Expand / Collapse search

Student caught with gun in bookbag at Midtown High School

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 3, 2025 4:34pm EDT
Atlanta Public Schools
FOX 5 Atlanta
Midtown High School in Atlanta on April 3, 2025. article

Midtown High School in Atlanta on April 3, 2025. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - A student was arrested Thursday morning after attempting to bring a weapon into Midtown High School, according to Atlanta Public Schools. 

The school’s weapon detection system flagged the student’s bookbag as they entered the building, prompting a search by school staff, who discovered the weapon. 

The student was immediately taken into custody and removed from campus. 

School officials say the student will face criminal charges and disciplinary action in accordance with Atlanta Public Schools and Atlanta Board of Education policy.

The Source: Atlanta Public Schools provided the details for this article.

Atlanta Public SchoolsNewsMidtownCrime and Public Safety