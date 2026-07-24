Student standing behind Trump at Georgia speech speaks out after going viral

The Brief A Wheeler High School graduate went viral global after doing an impression of Donald Trump behind the president during a speech in Marietta. The 20-year-old student stayed in character for nearly the entire hour-and-fifteen-minute presidential rally speech. The student said his presidential impression was all in good fun and was not meant as a mock.



A 20-year-old college student says his impression of President Donald Trump at his a speech at Wheeler High School in Marietta on Wednesday was all in good fun.

The clip of him standing directly behind the President mimicking his mannerisms has been seen by millions.

What we know:

Rylan Ferguson said he attended the rally on a whim while wearing a suit and tie. He said White House staffers handpicked Ferguson and his friends to sit behind the podium because they are Wheeler High School graduates.

Ferguson stayed in character during nearly the entire hour-and-fifteen-minute speech on Wednesday. Cameras captured Ferguson mimicking almost every gesture, and clips of the moment quickly spread to India, Russia and Japan. Ferguson, who lives a few blocks from the high school, emphasized that the impression was not meant as an insult and that he supports the president.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said whether President Trump has seen video clips of the impression. It is also unknown if Ferguson will receive an invitation to meet the president at the White House, but he is hoping for one.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ University of Alabama student Rylan Ferguson sits behind the podium and mimics President Donald Trump's gestures during a presidential rally at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, on July 22, 2026, creating a viral global moment. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The backstory:

Ferguson is a Wheeler High School alumnus who currently studies finance at the University of Alabama. His friend Jackson Stephens said Ferguson frequently breaks out into the impression while hanging out with friends. Ferguson said he has always wanted to pursue comedy and hopes this viral moment helps spark his career.