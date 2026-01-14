Student arrested after weapons found at Union Grove High School

The Brief Union Grove High School went into a "hard lockdown" Wednesday after reports of a weapon on campus. Police confirmed weapons were found during a search of the school and one student was taken into custody.



A student was arrested after weapons were found at Union Grove High School in Henry County on Wednesday.

What we know:

Officials said they learned of a gun through reports and immediately placed the school on a "hard lockdown" before calling police. When officers arrived and searched the school, they reported finding weapons on campus.

The school said that the Henry County Police Department is investigating the case. The student is expected to face legal consequences in addition to disciplinary action from the school.

What we don't know:

At this time, the specific types of weapons found, the age of the student arrested, and the exact charges they may face have not been released.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Henry County Police Department for more information.