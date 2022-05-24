Struggling senior says he's grateful for the second chance at graduation success

High school diplomas don't always come easily. Many students struggle to overcome academic issues, personal issues and even their own mistakes, which according to experts, leaves Georgia's high school graduation rate at 87%. Matthew Chalmers admits, at start of his senior year last August, he wasn't sure he would be able to graduate from Maynard Jackson High School in East Atlanta.

"When I got to 12th grade, I found out I had a lot of classes I didn't finish or that I had failed and it wasn't looking good," said Chalmers, who just turned 18.

Chalmers had some various academic challenges his first three years of high school and missed a lot of coursework despite his grandmother's efforts to intervene.

"It was not easy because sometimes he would say he didn't want to go to school or didn't want to do the work because he wasn't going to pass or that he was just tired. So, I had to keep pulling and pulling and pulling," said Jaqueline Browning.

But, Chalmer's fate changed when his grandmother learned about Atlanta Public Schools' partnership with Phoenix Academy. The institution helps Atlanta high school students get back on track with concentrated support systems, a more flexible course schedule and even some tough love--which meant no more excuses for Matthew.

"They don't play that. They're like, 'You know what you're here for, get to your classes.' And when I was there, I felt like I was with family, not just with a bunch of friends who kind of distract you," Chalmers told FOX 5's Portia Bruner before graduation rehearsal at Maynard Jackson High School Monday.

Dr. Cedrik Gilbert is one of the assistant principals at Phoenix Academy. He believes the ability to get students across the finish line comes from a personalized support system with wrap around services that address a wide range of problems that tend to impair a student's academic success. After successfully meeting all academic credits at Pheonix, students are allowed to graduate from their original high school.

"Once we receive that student, sometimes that student is broken. We really have to dive in, figure out what else is going wrong and help bring that student up," said the assistant principal.

Local radio personality and businessman Rashad Richey cut a "$3,900 check to cover graduation fees for all of the 208 Phoenix Academy seniors." Each of those students will get to graduate from their home schools this week. Ms. Browning said her grandson's graduation this week is the culmination of hard work, a team effort from Phoenix Academy staff and lots of prayers.

"They told me if I could just get him there, they would do the rest and they did. They took care of him, kept him focused and even fed him. The idea of seeing him in a cap and gown just makes me want to scream, 'Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Jesus!' I dreamed about this," Browning said.

Her grandson said he's also grateful for the Phoenix staff and said he looks forward to pursuing an associate's degree and becoming a business entrepreneur.

"I've been working so hard and now, it's right there. This is lovely. Just lovely," Chalmers said with his grandmother seated at his side.