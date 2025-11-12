Strong winds rekindle Flowery Branch house fire overnight

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Hall County Fire Rescue crews knock down a rekindled blaze that destroyed a home and displaced two adults, in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Nov. 12, 2025. (Hall County Fire Rescue)

The Brief Strong winds caused a Flowery Branch home to reignite hours after firefighters first extinguished the blaze. Crews had to shuttle water to the scene because no nearby hydrants were available. Two adults were displaced, and the home was declared a total loss.



Fire crews in Hall County were called back to the scene of a devastating house fire Wednesday morning after strong winds caused the blaze to rekindle.

What we know:

Hall County Fire Rescue said firefighters were first dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in Flowery Branch, where they found heavy flames coming from the attic and roof. With no nearby hydrants, crews had to shuttle water to the property as they worked to bring the fire under control from inside the home.

Two adults were displaced, and the house was declared a total loss.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters returned to the same address after the remains of the structure caught fire again. Officials said wind speeds ranged from 5 to 11 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, and the rekindle quickly engulfed what was left of the home.

Crews extinguished the flames.

What we don't know:

The cause of the original fire remains under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.