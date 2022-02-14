Strong to severe storms expected across North Georgia Thursday

After an enduring stretch of dry conditions across north Georgia during the first half of the Friday, we are now tracking the return of showers and storms to the region.

While a few scattered showers can't be ruled out Wednesday evening, the main event arrives Thursday.

A surge in moisture from the Atlantic and the Gulf will help push temperatures in the upper 60s Thursday ahead of the arrival of a line of storms. The storms will bring heavy rainfall along with the potential for damaging wind gusts. While a few storms could turn severe, the greatest potential for severe storm develop is mainly west of Georgia.

Rainfall amounts will likely vary depending on your location, but the latest forecast models suggest we could receive between 1" to 3" of rainfall from Wednesday evening through Thursday night.

The heaviest downpours will likely roll across North Georgia during or shortly after the Thursday afternoon and evening commute. If the line doesn't slow down as it treks across the area, most of the wet weather should be to our south and east by Friday morning.

The impacts and timing of Thursday's storm will become clearer over the next couple of days, so be sure to check back with the FOX 5 Storm Team for around the clock updates.

