String of car break-ins at Sandy Springs hospital

Sandy Springs Police are investigating a string of car break-ins at Northside Hospital where more than a dozen healthcare employees were targeted while they were working.

FOX 5 spoke to many of the victims, no one wanted to go on camera but one victim was willing to share her story anonymously.

"The passenger side front window as non-existent," said the victim. "It was folded up and shattered on the floorboard."

The health care worker says even though there was nothing of value in her car to be stolen, the thieves still smashed her window and ransacked her car.

"I had to drive from Atlanta to home without a window in the pouring down rain," said the victim.

According to the police report, she’s one of more than a dozen victims who were targeted. The thieves got away with thousands of dollars’ worth of items including purses, wallets, computers, credit cards, and cash.

"Nobody should have to come out after working a 12-hour shift and be greeted with that," said the victim.

Victims told FOX 5, they still don’t know how the thieves managed to get inside the gated, employee-only parking deck.

Northside Hospital did not respond to our request about security concerns in their parking decks but they did send FOX 5 a statement saying:

"Very early on Tuesday morning, multiple cars parked within two of our parking decks were entered illegally. Northside immediately notified Sandy Springs Police, and we continue to work with them on the ongoing investigation."

