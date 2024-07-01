Street renamed in honor of Ballethnic Dance Company in East Point

One of the oldest Black ballet companies in the South, Ballethnic Dance Company, has been a staple in East Point for over three decades.

In recognition of its significant contribution to the arts and community, East Point leaders unveiled a street sign over the weekend named Ballethnic Way in its honor.

The street, located just off Norman Berry Drive, will now forever carry the name of the esteemed dance company.

Founded in January 1990 by Nena Gilreath and Waverly T. Lucas II, Ballethnic Dance Company was established to bring often-overlooked dancers of color to the forefront of the ballet world.