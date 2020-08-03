Storms downs trees, damages home in Roswell

A Roswell house was damaged when four trees fell during Monday afternoon's storm.

Peggy Ethel Johnston, who is 87 years old, said she was just about to go to the grocery store when the sky turned dark and the trees began to sway.

"I said, ‘Oh my, why is it so dark?’ Then the wind picked up and I heard a huge boom," the retired Avon contract manager recalled.

Johnston called her duplex neighbor Ada Pol to warn her of the storm damage at their house on Hunters Cove in Roswell.

Pol said she was so afraid when she arrived home and saw the destruction.

"I am so glad she was not hurt. Four trees fell. It could have been really bad," Pol lamented.

The ladies said trees destroyed their garage three years ago and they had to get them repaired then too.

Hunter's Cove is off of Holcombe Bridge Road.

