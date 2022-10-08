Store manager goes after man who she says stole money from her

The manager of a Marietta store became irate when she says a man stole money from her, and she wasn't going to let him get away with it.

Brittney Maldonado was busy with customers at Sky Beauty Supply Monday.

After they finished with their purchases, Maldonado noticed money that she kept in a plastic container, which read "TIPS" on it was missing.

She checked the surveillance cameras and saw a man reach over the counter and swipe the cash.

"He just did it so calmly. He even counted it before he left the store and he said goodbye to me before he left," said Maldonado.

Maldonado says she knew the man. She says Frank Johnson lives nearby and hangs around the shops at this plaza and other businesses in the area. She was determined not to let him get away with hit. She locked up the shop and went after him while calling 911.

"I followed him up the street and I was telling him I want my money back while I was on the phone with dispatch," said Maldonado.

She caught up with him and confronted him.

"He was so persistent saying 'I will not go to jail, I will not go to jail'," said Maldonado.

She says that's when she got really mad. She got her money back and insisted on pressing charges.

Frank Johnson was arrested.

Maldonado says it wasn't a lot of money. It was 20 bucks that she had set out for lunch, but she says stealing is just plain wrong.

"I do believe in standing up for what's right. You have to draw the line, you can't steal. that's it," said Maldonado.

Police say while this time no one got hurt during the confrontation, they warn others that it could be dangerous to chase someone down. Police say call 911 and leave it up to the responding officers.