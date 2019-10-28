Store honors first responders on their day

Monday was National First Responders’ Day, a day to honor the heroes who put their lives on the line for others every day.

To commemorate the day, Academy Sports and Outdoors gave 15 Atlanta area first responders a 500-dollar shopping spree.

Academy partnered with the 300 Club of Atlanta to offer the shopping spree at its Kennesaw store.

But organizers say, this recognition effort isn't limited to just this event or just these 15 people.

Academy' also made a $12,500 donation to the 300 Club of Atlanta in honor of First Responders’ Day.