Store clerk beaten during robbery on Joseph E. Boone Blvd., police looking for thief

Atlanta police are looking for the man they believe beat a store clerk during a robbery attempt at the Food Mart in the 1500 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW in northwest Atlanta.

It happened around 6:10 a.m. Nov. 5. Police say the victim, Lukman Sahid, had visible injuries, particularly extensive swelling around his left eye.

Surveillance footage from the location revealed the potential suspect engaging with lottery machines at 6:10 a.m. The situation escalated at 6:17 a.m., with the man repeatedly punching Sahid in the face and head after the victim opened the lottery machine. The assailant proceeded to take money from inside the machine.

Continuing his violent spree, the man was seen at 6:19 a.m. forcefully kicking in the door to the back office and behind the register. Although cameras behind the register were non-functional, it was reported that the thief managed to extract additional money from the cash register. The assailant then made a swift exit at 6:21 a.m., breaking out the front door. The quick-thinking clerk attempted to lock the suspect in, but the assailant managed to flee the scene on foot.

Sahid, who suffered visible injuries, was promptly transported to Grady Hospital by Grady 691. He complained of the injury to his eye, left side rib pain, and head pain, clarifying that he never lost consciousness during the assault.

The violent nature of the robbery has left the community on edge with law enforcement actively investigating the incident to bring the perpetrator to justice. Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to come forward and contact the appropriate authorities.