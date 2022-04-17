Stone Mountain Park Easter Sunrise Service makes post-pandemic return

It's been two years since the last faithful gathering on top of Stone Mountain to mark Easter Sunday.

The time off built anticipation for the return of the tradition.

People dressed warmly and brought chairs before riding the lift to the top of the mountain, where they worshiped while the sun rose.

Brian Anzaldua, Gwen Little, Susan Margert, Sandy Chatham were some of the first people in line for the lift to the summit on Sunday.

Little said she was returning to the sunrise service for the first time since she first moved to metro Atlanta in 2007.

"With the pandemic and two years of being shut down, it's been trying for all of us," she said. "We've all experienced hardships and everything but to be able to come together — Christians, non-Christians, whatever faith you are — to be able to come to top of the mountain, see the sunrise and just the fellowship is awesome."

Anzaldua, who was attending his first sunrise service, said the event is comforting.

"There're so many challenges in the world today, that being able to come here as a group of believers in one spirit and be able to worship together is remarkable after so many years," Anzaldua said.

People gather for the return of Stone Mountain's Annual Easter Sunrise Service. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Thousands attended the service Saturday, according to Stone Mountain Park.

Bryant Wright and Crawford Loritts delivered Easter messages as special guests.

