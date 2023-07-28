Stone Mountain is hosting Soul Fest with variety of performers

article

The Soul Fest Concert Series and Special Drone & Light Show is now being presented on Stone Mountain's Memorial Lawn.

From July 27 to July 30, attendees can enjoy different entertainers at 6 p.m. each night, including The Stylistics, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Dazz Band, Marshall Charloff & The Purple xPeRIeNCE!

Following the concert, a Drone & Light Show will begin at 9:30 p.m. with 250 color-changing drones choreographed to music and lights projecting onto the mountain.

Concert and Light Show tickets are free with an Attractions Ticket or Mountain Membership.