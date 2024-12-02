Stolen packages, drugs found in suspected 'porch pirate's' apartment, police say

article

A suspected "porch pirate" is now facing multiple charges after his arrest in Gwinnett County, police say.

Officials say on Nov. 26, officers were following up on multiple complaints that someone had been stealing packages from an apartment building on Laurel Crossing Parkway.

Using surveillance video, investigators say they identified the man taking packages from the mail room of the building as 36-year-old Kyle Thomas Witzel, a resident of the complex.

After arresting Witzel, officials say they found multiple stolen packages and a large amount of marijuana and steroids when searching his apartment.

Witzel is in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail charged with three counts of theft by taking, porch piracy, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce. Additional charges may be coming, depending on the investigation.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.