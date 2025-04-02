Stolen credit card used to buy $63K in jewelry at Perimeter Mall

article

Dunwoody police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four thieves accused of stealing more than $63,000 worth of jewelry from Kay Jewelers at Perimeter Mall.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the theft occurred between Sept. 25 and Sept. 27, 2024, and involved credit card fraud. The suspects allegedly used fraudulent transactions to obtain high-value merchandise during that time.

Authorities have released photos of the individuals believed to be involved and are working to track them down. The case is being handled as a Crime Stoppers investigation, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Dunwoody police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.