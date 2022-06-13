Expand / Collapse search
Stockbridge man arrested for rape, false imprisonment of 15-year-old girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:01PM
Stockbridge
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Ira K. Seiber mugshot provided by the Henry County Sheriff's Office

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A 38-year-old Stockbridge man accused of falsely imprisoning and raping a 15-year-old girl in 2019 has been arrested, officials say.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that Ira K. Seiber, 38, was accused of locking a 15-year-old girl in a shed and raping her on Monday, Sep. 9, 2019, near the 200 block of Highland Circle.

Seiber was charged with one count each of rape, child molestation, and false imprisonment, authorities said.

"I have daughters and as I always say, you want nothing more than to protect them. The thought of a 15-year-old girl being subjected to such an atrocity is beyond angering," Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said.

Seiber was arrested on Wednesday and was booked into the Henry County Jail without bond.