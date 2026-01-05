Clayton County police search for missing man who may have been heading to Decatur

article

The Brief Steven Shy went missing New Year’s Eve after boarding a transportation van traveling from Riverdale to Decatur. A Mattie’s Call was issued because Shy has a medical diagnosis that requires attention. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, a North Carolina tank top, tan pants, and gray Nikes.



Clayton County police are searching for a 53-year-old man who went missing on New Year’s Eve, noting he has a medical diagnosis that requires attention.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

What we know:

Steven Shy was reported missing on New Year's Eve from the 5900 block of Highway 85. While initial police reports stated his clothing and direction were unknown, family members say he was seen at 9:15 a.m. boarding an STS transportation service van at the Epic Conclusion Personal Care Home. The van was destined for Genesis Alliance at 4540 Memorial Drive in Decatur, where he was last seen.

Shy is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 191 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His family says he was last seen wearing an orange sweatshirt hoodie with a North Carolina tank top over it, tan pants and gray Nikes.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Shy or has information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Clayton County Police Department immediately at 770-477-3747 or to call 911.