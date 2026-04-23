Stepmother charged after child found on side of I-20

The Brief A stepmother was arrested after a 7-year-old boy was left alone on the side of I-20 East. A truck driver found the child at Exit 9 and called 911 to ensure his safety. Deputies charged the woman with DUI and child cruelty after she reportedly admitted to taking Xanax.



A stepmother from Cleburne County, Alabama, faces multiple charges after investigators said she left a 7-year-old boy on the side of Interstate 20 while allegedly under the influence of medication.

What we know:

Deputies arrested Mary Dudley. She is booked in the Haralson County Jail after a 7-year-old boy was found alone on I-20 East near Exit 9, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. The child told authorities he was sick and Dudley let him got out of the car, but the vehicle then drove off. A truck driver spotted the boy , called 911 and held him for safety until help arrived. Members of the Crime Suppression Operational Interstate Task Force, which includes the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, assisted at that scene.

Dudley reportedly drove to the Villa Rica exit before realizing the child was missing and calling for help. When Carroll County deputies escorted her back to meet up with her stepson, law enforcement officers back at that scene interviewed the suspect. They noticed her speech was slurred, and her pupils were constricted. "One of the statements she made on scene was she takes Xanax, and she drives, and it hasn't been a problem before," Lt. Heather Mecillas said.

Authorities charged Dudley with:

First-degree cruelty to children

DUI less safe

DUI child endangerment

Reckless conduct

What we don't know:

While the suspect reportedly admitted to taking Xanax, investigators have not confirmed if other substances were in her system at the time of the arrest.

What's next:

Dudley is currently held at the Haralson County Jail. She is scheduled to have a bond hearing Friday. Authorities noted that she could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say they are seeing more DUI arrests not tied to alcohol, but pills. Deputies report they found medicine in the suspect's car not in the original bottle.