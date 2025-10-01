Stephens County man arrested in child molestation investigation

article

A traffic stop in Demorest led to the arrest of a 38-year-old Stephens County man on active warrants for sexual misconduct with a minor.

What you can do:

Jonathan Scott Barker was pulled over along Highway 123 near Letourneau Drive on Monday.

According to the Stephens County Sheriff's Office, Baker was actively being sought for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Stephens County Jail without incident.

The warrants were taken out on Sept. 24, following a complaint and investigation of inappropriate text messages. Investigators say enough evidence was found to pursue charges.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if Baker retained legal representation.

What's next:

Barker remains in custody on charges including enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, sexual battery against a child under 16, grooming of a minor, and using a computer service to lure or solicit a child for illegal acts. He has been denied bond by a magistrate judge and is awaiting a hearing in superior court.

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and urged anyone with information about suspected sexual crimes to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-886-7048 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 706-779-3911. Tips can also be submitted through the department’s mobile app or social media platforms.