APD: Son shoots stepfather multiple times during argument

Atlanta police say a family argument led to a man shooting his stepfather in both feet early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. at the Luther Landing Apartments on the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police say the incident began when a 59-year-old man got into an argument with his wife.

According to investigators, the victim's stepson came to the home, began arguing with his stepfather outside, and started shooting.

"The son was standing outside. Apparently, the husband opened the door. When he saw the son they exchanged words. The husband, who was the victim, then shut the door and that was when the son fired into the apartment," Capt. Dorian Graham said.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police say the stepson will be charged with aggravated assault.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.