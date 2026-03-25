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STEM festival brings hands-on learning to Gwinnett school

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 25, 2026 8:05am EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
STEM festival at Trickum Middle School

STEM festival at Trickum Middle School

A new STEM festival brought interactive science learning to students at Trickum Middle School in Gwinnett County.

The Brief

    • STEM festival held at Trickum Middle School.
    • Event featured hands-on science activities.
    • Lessons connected to upcoming film "Project Hail Mary."

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A new STEM festival brought interactive science learning to students at Trickum Middle School in Gwinnett County.

What we know:

The event, hosted by Amazon MGM Studios in partnership with the nonprofit STEAM Truck, focused on hands-on activities designed to spark curiosity and creativity.

Organizers tied lessons to the studio’s upcoming film "Project Hail Mary," giving students a chance to connect classroom concepts with real-world storytelling. Students are also expected to get an opportunity to see the film.

The Source

  • Information provided by event organizers. 

Gwinnett CountyEducationNews