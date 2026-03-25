STEM festival brings hands-on learning to Gwinnett school

The Brief STEM festival held at Trickum Middle School. Event featured hands-on science activities. Lessons connected to upcoming film "Project Hail Mary."



A new STEM festival brought interactive science learning to students at Trickum Middle School in Gwinnett County.

What we know:

The event, hosted by Amazon MGM Studios in partnership with the nonprofit STEAM Truck, focused on hands-on activities designed to spark curiosity and creativity.

Organizers tied lessons to the studio’s upcoming film "Project Hail Mary," giving students a chance to connect classroom concepts with real-world storytelling. Students are also expected to get an opportunity to see the film.