Statewide manhunt for 'armed and dangerous' Sparta man

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The Brief Georgia authorities are searching for 62-year-old Stephen Russell Ellis, who is wanted on two separate active arrest warrants. Deputies last spotted Ellis near Island Creek Church Road in Sparta, located within Hancock County. Law enforcement officials warn that Ellis is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help to find a 62-year-old Sparta man wanted on two warrants.

Man wanted on two warrants

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for Stephen Russell Ellis, 62, of Sparta.

Investigators say Ellis is wanted on two warrants and was last seen in the area of Island Creek Church Road in Hancock County.

Authorities consider Ellis armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.

GBI seeking public tips

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information regarding the specific charges listed on the two warrants.

Law enforcement has also not detailed what Ellis was wearing or his direction of travel when he was last seen.

How to report information

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Ellis or his whereabouts can contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting the GBI website online, or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.