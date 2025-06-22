article

The Brief A new study has found a direct link between adverse societal conditions and the dark personalities who live among them. People with a "dark factor of personality" are associated with behaviors like aggression, cheating, narcissism, exploitation and more. Those "dark" traits come with "high social costs," researchers say.



Researchers trying to understand "dark" personality traits like narcissism, psychopathy and sadism have found a direct link between those characteristics and places with high corruption, poverty and violence.

The study, conducted by three researchers from the University of Copenhagen and published in the scientific journal PNAS, used data from 1.8 million people in 183 countries, including 144,000 people in the United States.

What they found is a moderate correlation between adverse social conditions and the dark personalities of people who live among them. Although the proven link between society and personality is considered moderate, the impact can be profound, researchers concluded.

RELATED: These are the happiest cities in America, according to a new study

‘Dark Factor’

Big picture view:

According to the Society for Personality and Social Psychology, the dark factor of personality is defined as "the tendency to maximize one’s individual utility while disregarding, accepting, or malevolently provoking disutility for others," and "hold beliefs that, in their minds, justify their anti-social behavior."

RELATED: Luke Combs admits his struggle with 'obscure' mental health disorder can be ‘all-consuming’

What they're saying:

"Aversive personality traits are associated with behaviours such as aggression, cheating, and exploitation – and thus with high social costs," Ingo Zettler, one of the study’s authors, said in a news release.

"In societies where rules are broken without consequences and where the conditions for many citizens are bad, individuals perceive and learn that one should actually think of oneself first," he continued. "Our findings substantiate that personality is not just something we are born with, but also shaped by the society we grew up and live in."

States with the most adverse societal conditions

Local perspective:

Charts from the study show the following states have the most adverse societal conditions:

Louisiana

Mississippi

New Mexico

Alabama

Texas

New York

States with the least adverse societal conditions

New Hampshire

Utah

Minnesota

Vermont

Wisconsin

Iowa

States with the most ‘dark’ personalities

Nevada

New York

Texas

South Dakota

Alabama

Georgia

States with the fewest ‘dark’ personalities

Vermont

Utah

Maine

Oregon

Alaska

New Hampshire

Decreasing the ‘dark factor’

What you can do:

Researchers said governments that reduce corruption and inequality could "not only create better living conditions just now – they may also contribute to mitigating aversive personality levels among citizens in the future."