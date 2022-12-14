Barrow County sheriff looking for witnesses in State Route 211 fatal crash

If you were driving along State Route 211 and Old Thompson Mill Road Tuesday afternoon and witnessed a multi-vehicle crash, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office could use your help.

Between 12:05 p.m. to 12:10 p.m., authorities said a dump truck, a FedEx truck and an unknown vehicle were all involved in a major crash. That collision killed one of the truck drivers.

Officials said the driver of the unknown vehicle left the scene. Now, they're looking for any information that could help them find that driver.

While it is believed that this car was either black or dark blue and an early 2000s model of a Buick Rainier, anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 770-307-3122 or reach out to the office through Facebook Messenger.