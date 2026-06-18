State Route 1 shutdown for hours after Troup fire truck crash

The Brief A Troup County fire truck rotated and overturned on State Route 1 near mile marker 5 following a single-vehicle traffic crash on Wednesday morning. Two firefighters inside the emergency vehicle reported minor injuries and received medical attention after the vehicle ran off the road shoulder. Authorities fully shut down all lanes of the highway for approximately two and a half hours to manage the vehicle recovery and scene cleanup.



A Troup County fire truck rolled over on State Route 1 on Wednesday morning, blocking traffic and causing minor injuries to the driver and passenger.

What we know:

A state trooper responded to State Route 1 near mile marker 5 at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday following reports of a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned emergency vehicle.

Initial findings showed that a 2017 Freightliner Troup County fire engine was traveling south along the highway.

The driver failed to maintain the lane, causing the fire engine to travel onto the west shoulder of the road.

The driver then overcorrected the steering while attempting to return to the roadway.

The sudden maneuver caused the fire engine to rotate counterclockwise and overturn directly into the middle of the highway lanes.

The driver and passenger inside the fire engine both reported minor injuries after the vehicle flipped.

Due to the severe damage to the vehicle and the extensive debris cleanup on the roadway, responding agencies had to react quickly.

Emergency crews fully shut down State Route 1 for approximately 2.5 hours to clear the scene and safely tow the overturned fire engine away.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what specifically caused the driver to lose control and run off the lane shoulder.