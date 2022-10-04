State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase

article

The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning.

According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV.

The pursuit began on Interstate 85 North at Cleveland Avenue when a state trooper said he tried to stop a white Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding just before 1 a.m.

Officials said the driver did not pull over and instead sped off onto the Downtown Connector, leading to a chase.

At one point, GSP officials said the Jeep exited the highway onto Edgewood Avenue where a young man jumped out of the car. Troopers found him with a gunshot wound to the back. They identified the injured man as Montavious Lovejoy.

The Jeep then returned to I-75/85 south and once the driver took the exit for I-20, the trooper decided to perform a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver.

"Our policy is that it's the trooper's discretion. It's whatever the trooper feels like is going to be the safest way to end the pursuit," explained Lt. Michael Burns, public information director for the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

According to GSP, neither Dunn nor Clotter were wearing seatbelts and both were ejected from the SUV.

Fulton County Jail records show this was not Dunn's first police pursuit. Union City Police arrested him in October 2017 for reckless driving, as well as fleeing and attempting to elude police.

East Point Police and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office booked Dunn on multiple charges related to a 2019 chase, including failure to obey traffic signals, fleeding and attempting to elude, hit-and-run, reckless driving and aggravated assault against a peace officer vehicle to vehicle.

A minor at the time, East Police arrested Clotter in June 2021 for possession of marijuana and a gun. He was arrested again in July 2022 for drug possession and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

GSP said their Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team and Office of Professional Standards are investigating the incident.