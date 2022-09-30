2 people killed in crash during police chase through Atlanta, officials say

article

A police chase through Atlanta has ended with two people ejected from their speeding vehicle and killed on Interstate 20 Friday morning.

Officials with the Georgia State Patrol tell FOX 5 that the chase began on Interstate 85 North at Cleveland Avenue when a trooper tried to stop a white Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding.

Instead of stopping, officials say the driver sped off onto the Downtown Connector, leading to a chase that went from the interstate to Edgewood Avenue to the southbound lanes of I-75/85.

When the driver exited onto Interstate 20 eastbound, officials say a trooper performed a precision immobilization technique (or PIT) maneuver to try and stop the vehicle.

In the impact, two people inside the fleeing vehicle were ejected onto the interstate, officials say. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released the names of the two people killed in the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team and Office of Professional Standards are investigating the deaths.