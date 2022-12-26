State of emergency extended as Georgia prepares for more freezing temperatures, wintry precipitation

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extended his state of emergency order as areas around the state deal with electrical and water supply issues due to days of freezing cold temperatures.

The state is also preparing for wintry precipitation that could affect roads Tuesday morning.

The declaration helps supplies be delivered for residential and commercial needs.

"In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the safety of Georgia families, I have extended the State of Emergency related to this weather event by an additional 24 hours," Kemp said in a statement. "I continue to urge all Georgians to be weather aware and prepared."

The Georgia Department of Transportation said it is closely monitoring the weather forecasts and notifying on-duty crews and on-call staff across north and central Georgia that there is a possibility of winter weather and response may be required.

Water flooding Morrow High School froze on Dec. 26, 2022 after pipes burst due to days of temperatures below freezing.

Power outages affected metro Atlanta on Christmas weekend.

On Monday, several places dealing with water supply and pressure issues, including parts of Clayton, South Fulton, Haralson and Habersham counties.