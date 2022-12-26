Some Fulton County facilities close while officials assess damage from winter weather

All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, behavioral health officer and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed Tuesday while officials assess damage due to consecutive days of severe cold.

A statement from Fulton County said some facilities experienced damage during the days-long freeze, but wasn't specific regarding what repairs were needed.

Officials didn't provide a timeline for re-opening facilities.

Cold temperatures will return overnight, along with the chance of wintry precipitation.

Other Fulton County facilities will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.