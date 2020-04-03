State health officials say report of 11-year-old boy's death was inaccurate

New information is rapidly being collected by the state about the coronavirus and that data is constantly flowing into the Georgia Department of Public Health. Those changes are compiled into reports twice a day, once at noon and once at 7 p.m., to the give to the public. Officials have been working hard to certify the data and that’s how state officials caught an error put out in Thursday evening’s release.

In that release, the state health officials listed an 11-year-old DeKalb County boy, who had underlying health issues, as being among those who died as a result of complications due to the coronavirus. State officials have since verified that was not the case.

Friday, a state health official spoke to FOX 5’s Kerry Charles about the inaccuracy. While they regret the mistake and called it unfortunate, state officials are taking comfort a child was not lost.

Officials at the Georgia Department of Public Health said the error occurred in the transmission of the data to the state.

As of Friday morning, the number of confirmed cases exceeds 5,000.

Governor Kemp hopes his statewide shelter-in-place order, which takes effect at 6 p.m. Friday, will turn the tide.

