State of Georgia warns of price gouging, scams ahead of Isaias

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The Brief Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning residents about price gouging and storm-related scams ahead of Hurricane Isaias. Emergency price protections cover goods and services needed for storm preparation, response and recovery, including gasoline and diesel. Residents can report suspected scams or price gouging to the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division.



Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr warned residents Friday to watch for price gouging and scams as they prepare for Hurricane Isaias and any repairs that may follow.

Carr said his office is prepared to assist people who believe they have encountered fraud or unfair business practices connected to the storm.

"Unfortunately, criminals will take advantage of those impacted by severe weather, and our office stands ready to assist anyone who thinks they have encountered a scam," Carr said.

Emergency orders activate price protections

According to Carr’s office, Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order addressing petroleum supply disruptions invoked Georgia’s price gouging statute effective Sept. 29. A separate statewide emergency declaration for Hurricane Isaias took effect Oct. 8.

The protections currently apply to goods and services necessary for storm preparation, response and recovery, including gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products.

While the emergency remains in effect, retailers generally cannot charge more for covered goods and services than they charged immediately before the declaration.

Certain increases are permitted when they accurately reflect higher costs for new inventory or transportation, plus the retailer’s average markup percentage during the 10 days before the emergency declaration, according to Carr’s office.

Homeowners urged to review protections before hiring contractors

Carr also encouraged homeowners to understand their rights before signing contracts for repairs after a natural disaster.

His office directed residents to its storms and fraud guidance, which explains additional protections under Georgia law for homeowners entering into those contracts.

"Unfair and deceptive business practices won’t be tolerated, and anyone artificially increasing costs on the backs of hardworking Georgians will be held accountable," Carr said.

How to report scams and price gouging

Residents who suspect a scam or price gouging can contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at 404-651-8600 or 800-869-1123, toll-free within Georgia. They also can submit an online complaint.

Suspected insurance fraud involving a roofer or another contractor should be reported to the Georgia insurance commissioner’s office online or by calling 404-656-2070 or 800-656-2298.

Residents who have questions about their insurance policies or cannot get a timely response from their insurers can call 800-656-2298 or visit the insurance commissioner’s website.

Carr’s office also encouraged Georgians to monitor the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency’s Hurricane Isaias information page for storm updates.