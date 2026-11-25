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The Brief State Farm Arena’s four-day ticket sale starts Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. and ends Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. Discounts include up to 30% off select tickets and buy-one-get-one offers. Use the code THANKS ; the Disney Worlds Collide offer ends at noon Nov. 30.



State Farm Arena is offering discounts on select tickets to concerts, sporting events and family-friendly attractions during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

Participating events

The arena’s featured offers include a buy-one-get-one-free deal for the Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour on Nov. 30. That promotion ends at noon Nov. 30, earlier than the overall sale.

Other offers include 20% off select tickets to Pentatonix on Dec. 10; 30% off adult tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live on Jan. 30 and 31; and 30% off select tickets to Greta Van Fleet on Feb. 9.

The sale also includes 25% off select tickets to WWE Monday Night RAW on Feb. 15 and a buy-one-get-one-free offer for PBR on April 2.

Sale begins Black Friday

The sale begins Friday, Nov. 27, at 8 a.m. and runs through Monday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 p.m. Customers can save up to 30% on eligible tickets by using the code THANKS. Offers are available while supplies last, and fees and other restrictions may apply.

Complete sale details are available at State Farm Arena’s Black Friday page. The arena’s full event calendar is at StateFarmArena.com/Events.