Stars of New movie 'Black and Blue' along with director Deon Taylor stop by Good Day Atlanta

A new action packed thriller is about to hit theaters that will have people talking.

"Black and Blue" is about a female rookie cop who accidentally captures corrupt officers killing a young drug dealer on her body camera. She finds herself on the fence with exposing the truth or covering up a crime.

The film’s director Deon Taylor and stars Tyrese Gibson, Naomie Harris, Nafessa Williams stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the action packed film that opens nationwide October 25, 2019.

