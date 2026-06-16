Stalking suspect jailed after Sandy Springs police chase

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The Brief Sandy Springs police officers captured a man accused of aggravated stalking last week following a high-speed vehicle pursuit. The chase reached speeds over 95 mph before officers halted the vehicle using a PIT maneuver. Shane Farley now faces numerous additional charges alongside the aggravated stalking charge.



Sandy Springs police officers captured a man accused of aggravated stalking last week after a 95 mph chase through the area, according to the police department.

What we know:

Shane Farley faces charges of aggravated stalking, felony fleeing, reckless driving, attempting to elude and numerous other traffic-related offenses following a vehicle pursuit on June 12.

Sandy Springs officers attempted a traffic stop on Farley’s vehicle, but he ran from the scene instead of stopping. He then led police on a pursuit that exceeded speeds of 95 mph while driving recklessly and endangering other motorists and the public, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

The pursuit ended when officers conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle, allowing them to take Farley into custody. Authorities took him to the hospital for a medical evaluation before booking him into the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact street address where the initial traffic stop was attempted. It is also unclear how many total officers participated in the pursuit or if any other vehicles were damaged during the chase.