Police investigating stabbing on Moreland Avenue in SE Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man was stabbed Saturday in southeast Atlanta, according to police.
What we know:
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to the 400 block of Moreland Avenue SE to reports of a male who had been stabbed. Investigators believe a female and male were involved in a dispute that resulted in the stabbing.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the male or female.
No word yet on charges.
The Source: Information provided by the Atlanta Police Department.