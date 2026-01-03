Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating stabbing on Moreland Avenue in SE Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 3, 2026 5:50pm EST
ATLANTA - A man was stabbed Saturday in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

According to Atlanta police, officers responded to the 400 block of Moreland Avenue SE to reports of a male who had been stabbed. Investigators believe a female and male were involved in a dispute that resulted in the stabbing.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the male or female.

No word yet on charges.

The Source: Information provided by the Atlanta Police Department.

